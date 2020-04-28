Covid-19: Deaths rise to 35 in Western Cape, 100 new cases in Witzenberg

Cape Town – The Western Cape has recorded another two coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the total number off deaths in the province to 35. The men, aged 79 and 58, had "comorbidities", several health complications, but on the positive side the province has recorded 607 recoveries, Western Cape Premier Alan Winde said in a statement on Tuesday. In Witzenberg, a rural area with a large community of seasonal farmworkers, where an active case finding approach has been instituted, there are 100 new cases today. Western Cape: Total confirmed COVID-19 cases 1778 Total recoveries 607 Total deaths 35 Total active cases (currently infected patients) 1136 Patients in hospital 83 with 28 in ICU Total tests 28 704





Sub Districts Cape Town Metro:

Sub-district Cases Western 389 Southern 209 Northern 85 Tygerberg 187 Eastern 174 Klipfontein 133 Mitchells Plain 126 Khayelitsha 205 Total 1508



Sub Districts Non-Metro:

District Sub-district Cases Garden Route Bitou 5 Garden Route Knysna 15 Garden Route George 14 Garden Route Hessequa 5 Garden Route Mossel Bay 19 Garden Route Oudtshoorn 3 Cape Winelands Stellenbosch 19 Cape Winelands Drakenstein 13 Cape Winelands Breede Valley 20 Cape Winelands Langeberg 3 Cape Winelands Witzenberg 100 Overberg Overstrand 11 Overberg Theewaterskloof 1 West Coast Saldanha Bay Municipality 3 West Coast Swartland 9

Unallocated: 30

Retail group Clicks temporarily closed its Montague Gardens Distribution Centre in the Western Cape after a security guard tested positive for Covid-19, it said earlier on Tuesday.

According to the company, the centre is expected to open by tonight after deep-cleaning, with a new security staff complement.

It said the security guard worked in a defined area, with limited exposure to staff.

Clicks said last week one of its staff members at a branch in Ceres was sent home with flu-like symptoms.

"The staff member subsequently tested positive for Covid-19 and was placed in self-isolation for 14 days,” said Sedick Arendse, Clicks chief store operations officer.

A professional decontamination service was brought in to deep-clean the store and it opened again on April 25.

The Daily Maverick reported that the National Health Laboratory Service (NHLS), which provides government testing at Groote Schuur Hospital, has been partially and temporarily closed due to Covid-19.

“In the last seven days, we diagnosed at least nine Covid-19 positive staff members in our laboratory,” an official NHLS letter, dated 27 April,stated, announcing the immediate temporary shutting down of the chemical pathology and haematology laboratories until Friday.

Other pathology services will continue as normal.

"As of today, the Western Cape has switched to an automated reporting of recoveries, which does not depend on the manual recording of each patient’s recovery," Winde said.

"Most residents who are infected by Covid-19 will recover, and we should remember to be kind, caring and compassionate to those who are ill.

"We must also remember that while most people do recover, those with comorbidities, as well as those of an older age, might face very serious complications. Each one of us has an important role to play to help protect these vulnerable groups and to save lives."

Regarding testing and screening, Winde said: "The Western Cape has identified clusters or 'hot spots' and has acted swiftly to screen and test around these hot spots, which has resulted in a higher proportion of positive tests. This is done in line with our active case finding approach.

"This has allowed us to focus on the contacts associated with these cases and to ensure that every person who is infected with Covid-19 is contacted, and advised to isolate or quarantine.

"This is a critical part of our health department’s response and essential for containing the virus."

Commenting on Witzenberg, Winde said: "We have been concentrating our screening and contact tracing efforts in this area since the first cluster of cases emerged to make sure that we identify every single person identified with Covid-19."

Minister of Health Nomafrench Mbombo visited Ceres today and joined for the screening programme.

"Every resident of Witzenberg has an important role to play in helping us stop the spread. It is essential that you stay home," Winde said.

"When you do leave the house to buy essential goods, you must keep your distance from all other people. Remember to stand 1.5 metres away from others and avoid going into any space where people have gathered.

"You should also always wear a cloth mask, and you must follow the five golden rules of hygiene at all times. If you are not feeling well, you must stay home, and call the Coronavirus hotline for advice of what to do next."

Winde said while he understands many seasonal farmworkers may be making plans to return home at this time of year, he urged them not to.

"At this time, it is best that they stay in the Western Cape and avoid traveling to other provinces.

"We urge all residents in the area to take the opportunity to be screened during our screening process. Those who are symptomatic will be tested.

"Anyone feeling ill or experiencing flu-like symptoms is urged to stay at home, and call the national or provincial hotlines (0800 029 999 or 021 928 4102) or to call ahead to their clinic before arriving."

Also today, Transport Minister Bonginkosi Madikizela, Western Cape Police Commissioner Yolisa Matakata and Winde held a meeting with Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane, where they discussed issues around taxis travelling for funerals as well as the movement of seasonal agricultural workers between provinces.

"We must be sensitive to the fact that many Western Cape residents may want to return to the Eastern Cape for funerals and this is allowed under the regulations.

"However, we are aware that there are instances of criminality and the use of fraudulent or fake death certificates. Between us, we were able to map the way forward, which includes joint operations by both provinces, to ensure that we are able to respond to the needs of our residents, without putting either province at further risk of infection."



