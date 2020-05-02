Covid-19: Deaths rise to 52 in Western Cape

The Western Cape has recorded an additional four Covid-19 deaths, bringing the total number of deaths from the coronavirus in the province to 52. As of 1pm on May 2, the Western Cape has had 2 783 confirmed cases of Covid-19 infection. The province has conducted nearly 40 000 tests, with 15 660 of these over the past week, as it continues to ramp up testing efforts to actively seek out cases and isolate or quarantine their contacts, Premier Alan Winde said on Saturday. It has also now rigorously screened over 250 000 people in the past month. A total of 1 952 people are still infected, with 114 still in hospital and 39 in the intensive-care unit and 779 recoveries. The Western Cape government's dashboard, which includes recoveries by sub-district, shows the most deaths have occurred in the 61 to 70 age category, with 15 deaths and 145 cases. This is followed by the 51 to 60 age category, with 13 deaths and 383 cases, with 10 deaths in the 41 to 50 category and eight in the 71 to 80 category.

Total confirmed COVID-19 cases 2783 Total recoveries 779 Total deaths 52 Total active cases (currently infected patients) 1952 Total number of tests 39901 Patients in hospital 114 with 39 in ICU

Sub-districts Cape Town Metro

Sub-district Cases Western 453 Southern 276 Northern 155 Tygerberg 443 Eastern 281 Klipfontein 240 Mitchells Plain 218 Khayelitsha 332 Total 2398



Sub Districts Non-Metro:

District Sub-district Cases Garden Route Bitou 5 Garden Route Knysna 15 Garden Route George 14 Garden Route Hessequa 6 Garden Route Mossel Bay 19 Garden Route Oudtshoorn 3 Cape Winelands Stellenbosch 21 Cape Winelands Drakenstein 19 Cape Winelands Breede Valley 26 Cape Winelands Langeberg 4 Cape Winelands Witzenberg 125 Overberg Overstrand 12 Overberg Cape Agulhas 2 Overberg Swellendam 1 Overberg Theewaterskloof 1 West Coast Bergrivier 1 West Coast Saldanha Bay Municipality 3 West Coast Swartland 10

Unallocated: 98

Winde said: "The Western Cape government has adopted a much more rigorous approach toward actively locating cases, tracking and tracing contacts and conducting targeted screening and testing in identified clusters.

"Epidemiological evidence tells us where the cluster transmissions are taking place, and this is where we relentlessly train our focus with both screening and testing.

"This active case-finding approach strategy means the Western Cape has a higher success rate in locating and fighting the ‘bushfires’."

Winde said he has submitted a proposal to President Cyril Ramaphosa to commemorate the lives lost and honour healthcare workers.

"Earlier this week, I wrote to President Cyril Ramaphosa with a request to honour and commemorate the lives lost in our country as a result of the global Covid-19 pandemic.

"For those who lose loved ones during this time, the ability to bid a proper farewell is limited. We would also like to encourage a further expression of support for our health service professionals working on the front line.

"We have therefore requested that President Ramaphosa allows for all flags at national key points be flown at half-mast every Wednesday from sunrise to sunset. Once approved, each province could encourage municipalities to follow suit.

"This is a simple way to express our solidarity with those who have lost loved ones, and those who are working hard on the frontlines, in line with our ethos as a caring government. I hope that the President will view our proposal favourably."

Commenting after the second day of the Level 4 lockdown, Winde said cloth masks are compulsory when leaving home, even when you are going for a run.

"The country has been in level four lockdown since yesterday and we thank those who are complying with the new regulations.

"We have, however, seen increased numbers of people congregating at places like shopping malls and in public areas for exercise.

"It is important to remember that the lockdown remains in place for a reason. We need to flatten the curve and ensure we stop the spread.

"It is important that residents only leave their homes when they need to – visits to malls and shops should be limited and social distancing must always be a priority.

"Cloth masks are compulsory when leaving home, whether you are going for a run, going to the shop or going to collect a social grant.

"We recommend only sending the healthiest family member to the shops to reduce the numbers of people out in public, and to minimise risk for the vulnerable.

"Shopping should be done as efficiently as possible, and customers should avoid picking up and putting down items on the shelves.

"In the coming days, social grant payments will once again be made and we request that where possible, those residents who are not receiving grants, avoid shops and shopping centres during this time.

"This will help to reduce numbers out in public so that we do not put our elderly and vulnerable at risk while they are collecting grants.

"In a bid to reduce congestion during the exercise hours, we will be writing to the national government to request an additional afternoon exercise session.

"This will also help to relieve congestion caused by the fact that the sun currently only rises after 7am in the Western Cape and will allow those who are at work in the mornings, to still exercise later in the day."

Cape Times