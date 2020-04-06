Covid-19: Denel spearheading project to locally design, develop medical ventilators

Johannesburg - South Africa's state-owned arms manufacturer Denel is mobilising its resources and expertise to spearhead a project to locally design and develop medical ventilators in support of the national response to the Covid-19 pandemic, group chief executive Danie du Toit said.

In a statement, Du Toit said engineers from Denel Dynamics and Denel Aeronautics were already working round the clock on "Project Sabela" in partnership with other state entities, research bodies and medical technology companies.

“We are still in the early stages of the project, but we are optimistic that this local initiative will help to alleviate the dire need for medical ventilators that are required in great numbers at both public and private hospitals,” he said.

"We are proud to respond immediately and positively to a request from the department of public enterprises to drive the ventilator project. As a state-owned company we are committed to utilising our skills, technology and experience in support of the national objectives to combat the scourge of the Covid-19 pandemic at our doorstep."

The defence and technology company is also considering other initiatives in which it can repurpose current operations and technology to assist the national efforts, including the production of sanitisers and the conversion of mine-protected vehicles into ambulances.