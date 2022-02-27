Covid-19 in SA: 1 266 new infections and 2 deaths recorded

Cape Town - South Africa registered 1 266 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, with two related deaths occurring in the past 24-48 hours. “Today the institute reports 1 266 new Covid-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 673 257,” said the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) in a statement released on Sunday.

The NICD indicated that this increase represents a 6.7% positivity rate. There has been an ongoing audit exercise conducted across all of South Africa’s nine provinces to address a backlog of cases and deaths, the Department of Health said in January. “Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of Covid-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 38 deaths and of these, 2 occurred in the past 24-48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 99 229 to date,” the NICD added.

The institute said 23 071 788 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors. The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng which accounted for 42%. This is followed by Western Cape at 18%. KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 16%; Mpumalanga for 8% and North West for 7%. The Free State accounted for 5%; Eastern Cape for 3%; Limpopo for 2%; and Northern Cape accounted for 1% of new cases.

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 6.7%, which is lower than yesterday (7.0%). The 7-day average is 7.6% today, which is lower than yesterday (7.7%). There has been an increase of 11 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. A total of 6 842 vaccines doses were administered in the last 24 hours.