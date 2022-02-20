Covid-19 in SA: 1 456 new infections and one death recorded

Cape Town - South Africa registered 1 456 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, with one related death occurring in the previous 24-48 hours. “Today the institute reports 1 456 new Covid-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 658 547,” said the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) in a statement released on Sunday.

The NICD indicated that this increase represents a 7.2% positivity rate. There has been an ongoing audit exercise conducted across all of South Africa’s nine provinces to address a backlog of cases and deaths, the Department of Health said in a statement last month. “Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of Covid-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 50 deaths and of these, 1 occurred in the past 24-48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 98,667 to date,” the NICD added.

The institute said 22 880 879 tests have been conducted in both the public and private sectors. The majority of new cases on Sunday are in Gauteng, which accounted for 39%. This is followed by the Western Cape (20%). KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 12%; North West accounted for 9%; Mpumalanga accounted for 7%; Free State accounted for 5%; Eastern Cape and Limpopo each accounted for 3%; and the Northern Cape accounted for 2% of Sunday’s new cases.

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested on Sunday is 7.2%, which is lower than Saturday (7.5%). The 7-day average is 8.0% on Sunday, which is lower than Saturday (8.1%). There has been an increase of 17 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. A total of 18 725 vaccines doses were administered in the last 24 hours.