Covid-19 in SA: 1 752 new infections and 8 deaths

Cape Town - South Africa registered 1 752 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, with eight related deaths occurring in the past 24-48 hours. “Today the institute reports 1 752 new Covid-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 623 962,” the National Institute for Communicable Diseases said on Sunday.

The institute indicated that this increase represented an 8% positivity rate. There had been an ongoing audit exercise conducted across all of South Africa’s nine provinces to address a backlog of cases and deaths, the Department of Health said earlier this month. “Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health, there may be a backlog of Covid-19 mortality cases reported. Today, (the department) reports 18 deaths and, of these, eight occurred in the past 24-48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 95 835 to date.”

The institute said 22 464 999 tests had been conducted in both the public and private sectors. The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (34%), followed by KwaZulu-Natal (17%). The Western Cape accounted for 15%, Mpumalanga 9%, and the North West 8%. The Free State and Limpopo each accounted for 5% respectively, while the Eastern Cape made up 3% and the Northern Cape 2% of today’s new cases.

The proportion of positive new cases out of total new tests today is 8%, which is lower than yesterday (8.9%). The seven-day average is 9.2% today, which is lower than yesterday (9.4%). The institute reported that there had been an increase of 20 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. A total of 16 328 vaccines doses had been administered in the last 24 hours.