Covid-19 in SA: 1 853 new infections on Thursday

Cape Town - South Africa recorded a total of 1 853 new Covid-19 infections on Thursday, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) daily report reveals.

78% of the country’s new infections on Thursday were identified in Gauteng, Western Cape and KwaZulu Natal - South Africa’s most populated provinces.

A total of 28 302 tests were conducted, which represents a positivity rate of 6.5% when the number of new infections are considered.

“Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of Covid-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 41 deaths, and of these, 2 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours,” the institute adds.