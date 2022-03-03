Covid-19 in SA: 1 853 new infections on Thursday
Cape Town - South Africa recorded a total of 1 853 new Covid-19 infections on Thursday, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) daily report reveals.
“Today the institute reports 1 853 new Covid-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 679 539,” the NICD said.
78% of the country’s new infections on Thursday were identified in Gauteng, Western Cape and KwaZulu Natal - South Africa’s most populated provinces.
A total of 28 302 tests were conducted, which represents a positivity rate of 6.5% when the number of new infections are considered.
“Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of Covid-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 41 deaths, and of these, 2 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours,” the institute adds.
The newly recorded Covid-19 related deaths brings South Africa’s cumulative fatalities to 99 499.
NICD states an additional 65 hospital admissions occurred in the last 24 hours.
Currently admitted patients per day:
- Monday: 2892
- Tuesday: 2887
- Wednesday: 2659
- Thursday: 2602
Meanwhile, the number of vaccines administered in the last 24 hours (107 341) increased compared to the total number recorded on Wednesday (104 643) - Gauteng continues to administer more vaccines on a daily basis than any other province.
Breakdown of SA’s new cases per province:
- Gauteng: 650
- Western Cape: 420
- KwaZulu-Natal: 369
- Mpumalanga: 97
- Free State: 89
- North West: 74
- Eastern Cape: 87
- Limpopo: 36
- Northern Cape: 31
