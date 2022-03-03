NewsSouth AfricaWestern Cape
A healthcare worker prepares a Covid-19 vaccine in Brackenfell. Picture: Henk Kruger African News Agency (ANA)
A healthcare worker prepares a Covid-19 vaccine in Brackenfell. Picture: Henk Kruger African News Agency (ANA)

Covid-19 in SA: 1 853 new infections on Thursday

By Crispin Adriaanse Time of article published 9m ago

Share this article:

Cape Town - South Africa recorded a total of 1 853 new Covid-19 infections on Thursday, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) daily report reveals.

“Today the institute reports 1 853 new Covid-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 679 539,” the NICD said.

78% of the country’s new infections on Thursday were identified in Gauteng, Western Cape and KwaZulu Natal - South Africa’s most populated provinces.

A total of 28 302 tests were conducted, which represents a positivity rate of 6.5% when the number of new infections are considered.

“Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of Covid-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 41 deaths, and of these, 2 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours,” the institute adds.

MORE ON THIS

The newly recorded Covid-19 related deaths brings South Africa’s cumulative fatalities to 99 499.

NICD states an additional 65 hospital admissions occurred in the last 24 hours.

Currently admitted patients per day:

  • Monday: 2892
  • Tuesday: 2887
  • Wednesday: 2659
  • Thursday: 2602

Meanwhile, the number of vaccines administered in the last 24 hours (107 341) increased compared to the total number recorded on Wednesday (104 643) - Gauteng continues to administer more vaccines on a daily basis than any other province.

Breakdown of SA’s new cases per province:

  • Gauteng: 650
  • Western Cape: 420
  • KwaZulu-Natal: 369
  • Mpumalanga: 97
  • Free State: 89
  • North West: 74
  • Eastern Cape: 87
  • Limpopo: 36
  • Northern Cape: 31

IOL

Covid-19

Share this article: