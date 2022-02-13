Covid-19 in SA: 1649 new infections and two deaths recorded

Cape Town - South Africa registered 1 649 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, with two related deaths occurring in the past 24 - 48 hours. “Today the institute reports 1 649 new Covid-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 640 162,“ said the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) in a statement released on Sunday.

The NICD indicated that this increase represents a 8.1% positivity rate. There has been an ongoing audit exercise conducted across all of South Africa’s nine provinces to address a backlog of cases and deaths, the Department of Health said in a statement last month. “Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of Covid-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports eight deaths and of these, two occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 96 993 to date,” the NICD added.

The institute said 22 677 323 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors. The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng which accounted for 35% of cases. This is followed by Western Cape (22%). KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 14%. Mpumalanga accounted for 9%, Free State and North West each accounted for 5% respectively. Limpopo accounted for 4%; Eastern Cape accounted for 3%; and Northern Cape accounted for 2% of today’s new cases.