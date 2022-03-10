Covid-19 in SA: 1868 more infections on Thursday

Cape Town - The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) has recorded 1 868 new Covid-19 infections across South Africa on Thursday, in addition to 10 virus related deaths. “Today the institute reports 1 868 new Covid-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 690 291,” the NICD said.

Story continues below Advertisment

The common daily pattern of the pandemic is highlighted as Gauteng, Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal contributed the majority (74%) of Thursday’s new infections. A total of 28 728 tests were conducted on Thursday, which increased compared to Wednesday's total of 28 667 - the previous highest number of tests conducted this week. A positivity rate of 6.5% is represented when Thursday’s new infections and number of tests are considered.

“Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of Covid-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 25 deaths and of these, 10 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours,” the institute said. An increase of 45 new admissions was experienced in South African hospitals in the last 24 hours, however the number of current admissions decreased. Number of current admission per day:

Story continues below Advertisment