Covid-19 in SA: 2 364 new infections on Tuesday

Cape Town - Some 2 364 new infections of Covid-19 were identified across South Africa on Tuesday. “Today the institute reports 2 364 new Covid-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 645 269,” the country’s National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said.

Gauteng, Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal continue to record the majority of South Africa’s new cases. The number of tests conducted on Tuesday (30 731) increased by nearly double compared to Monday (15 930) reflecting the normal change in South Africans’ testing behaviour after a Monday as well as provides an explanation for the increase in confirmed cases. Tuesday’s tests, coupled with the number of new infections, represents a positive rate of 7.7%.

“Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDOH), there may be a backlog of Covid-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDOH reports 181 deaths and of these, seven occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 97 431 to date,” the institute said. Hospital admissions increased by 110 in the last 24 hours, however, the number of those currently admitted continues to fall daily. The total number of currently admitted patients in hospitals per day: