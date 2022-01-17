Covid-19 in SA: 2 597 new infections and 25 deaths recorded

SOUTH Africa registered 2 597 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, with 25 related deaths occurring in the past 24 to 48 hours. “Today the institute reports 2 597 new Covid-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 559 230,” said the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) in a statement released on Sunday.

The NICD indicated that this increase represents a 10.6% positivity rate. There has been an ongoing audit exercise conducted across all of South Africa’s nine provinces to address a backlog of cases and deaths, the Department of Health said in a statement earlier this month. "Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of Covid-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 86 deaths and of these, 25 occurred in the past 24-48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 93 364 to date,“ the NICD added.

The institute said that 21 797 292 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors. The majority of new cases today are from Western Cape (28%) followed by Gauteng (23%). KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 21%; Eastern Cape accounted 6%; Limpopo, Mpumalanga and Northern Cape each accounted for 5% respectively; North West for 4%; and Free State for 3% of today’s new cases.