Covid-19 in SA: 3 056 new infections, 17 deaths on Thursday
Cape Town – The National Institute for Communicable Diseases’ (NICD) daily report on Thursday reveals 3 056 new infections, and 17 related deaths.
“Today the institute reports 3 056 new Covid-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 652 024,” the NICD said.
Gauteng, Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal have identified the majority of South Africa’s new infections – a consistent feature of the pandemic in the country.
Thursday’s results saw the number of tests conducted (34 536) drop compared to Wednesday (38 133). Wednesday had the highest number of conducted tests so far this week.
The number of new cases, coupled with the number of tests represents a positivity rate of 8.8% on Thursday.
“Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of Covid-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 435 deaths and of these, 17 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours,” the institute said.
A total of 92 more hospital admissions occurred in the past 24 hours, yet the number of current hospital admissions continues to drop day-on-day.
The total number of currently admitted patients in hospitals per day:
- Monday: 3 967
- Tuesday: 3 802
- Wednesday: 3 714
- Thursday: 3 700
Meanwhile, the total number of vaccines administered in the past 24 hours (73 097) countrywide has reached its highest so far this week – Monday (63 764), Tuesday (68 662), Wednesday (72 296).
Breakdown of SA’s new cases per province:
- Gauteng: 1 129
- Western Cape: 536
- KwaZulu-Natal: 414
- North West: 313
- Mpumalanga: 253
- Free State: 151
- Eastern Cape: 107
- Limpopo: 93
- Northern Cape: 60
IOL