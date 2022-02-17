Covid-19 in SA: 3 056 new infections, 17 deaths on Thursday

“Today the institute reports 3 056 new Covid-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 652 024,” the NICD said.

Cape Town – The National Institute for Communicable Diseases’ (NICD) daily report on Thursday reveals 3 056 new infections, and 17 related deaths.

Gauteng, Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal have identified the majority of South Africa’s new infections – a consistent feature of the pandemic in the country.

Thursday’s results saw the number of tests conducted (34 536) drop compared to Wednesday (38 133). Wednesday had the highest number of conducted tests so far this week.

The number of new cases, coupled with the number of tests represents a positivity rate of 8.8% on Thursday.