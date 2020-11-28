Covid-19 in SA: 3 198 new cases and 61 deaths as minister honours health workers

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

South Africa has recorded a total of 785 139 Covid-19 cases and 21 439 deaths since the start of the pandemic, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Saturday. Over the past 24 hours, 3 198 new confirmed cases and 61 deaths were identified. Case data by province At 23 4572, Gauteng remains the province with the highest number of confirmed cases, followed by the Western Cape with 130 782 cases and KwaZulu-Natal with 127 506 cases. Limpopo remains the province with the lowest number of cases at 18 550.

Statistics supplied by Department of Health

Deaths and recoveries

Of the 61 deaths reported on Saturday, 26 were from the Eastern Cape, 16 from the Western Cape, 12 from KwaZulu-Natal , 7 from Limpopo and one from Gauteng, Mkhize said.

The number of patients who have recovered from the coronavirus disease currently stands at 723 347.

Health workers honoured

Speaking during a KwaZulu-Natal Doctors Healthcare Coalition’s 24th annual conference, Mkhize paid tribute to the country’s healthcare professionals. He dedicated the award bestowed on him by the association to all health workers.

“We say thank you for your dedication. You have continued throughout this pandemic. We see you, your hard work - it has not been left unnoticed. South Africa is grateful to you,” Mkhize said.

“Humanity as a whole appreciates all the work you have done as our unsung heroes on the frontline of this invisible enemy. You have not flinched.”

South Africa is currently observing five days of mourning for victims of gender-based violence and femicide as well as people who have died from Covid-19.

IOL