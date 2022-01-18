Covid-19 in SA: 3 658 new cases recorded on Tuesday

CAPE TOWN: A total of 3 658 new Covid-19 cases were recorded in South Africa on Tuesday, according to the country’s National Insitute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) daily report. “Today the institute reports 3 658 new Covid-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 564 578,” NICD states.

Tuesday’s new cases (3 658) more than doubled compared to Monday’s (1 691). The rise in cases is largely due to testing behaviour, which reflects an ongoing trend of low testing numbers on Mondays. There were 39 654 conducted on Tuesday compared with Monday’s 18 171. The Institute reported a positivity rate of 9.2% on Tuesday when taking into account the number of tests conducted and the number of new cases.

“Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of Covid-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 100 deaths and of these, 30 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours,” NICD says. The additional reported deaths bring South Africa’s cumulative fatalities to 93 551. The number of vaccines administered in the country in the past 24 hours was 85 885, reflecting a similar figure as Monday’s total (86 119).

Gauteng -- South Africa’s most populated and smallest province --continues to lead the country with the majority of Tuesday’s vaccinations occurring in the province (26 814). The country’s current hospital admissions in both the private and public sectors continue to decrease despite 198 more hospital admissions in the last 24 hours. Current hospital admissions per day: