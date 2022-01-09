Covid-19 in SA: 4 482 new cases as 82 more die
Cape Town - South Africa recorded 4 482 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, with 82 related deaths.
“Today the institute reports 4 482 new Covid-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 526 054,” said the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) in a statement released on Saturday.
The NICD indicated that this increase represents a 17.6% positivity rate.
“As per the National Department of Health, a further 82 Covid-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 92 453 to date.
According to the NICD, a total of 21 553 366 tests have been conducted in both the public and private sectors.
The majority of new cases are from the Western Cape which accounted for 26% of cases, followed by KwaZulu-Natal (23%).
Gauteng accounted for 22%; Eastern Cape accounted for 8%; Northern Cape accounted for 6%; Free State accounted for 5%; Mpumalanga and North West each accounted for 4% respectively. Limpopo only accounted for 3% of today’s new cases.
The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 17.6% which is lower than yesterday (19.0%). The 7-day average is 19.8% today, which is lower than yesterday (20.6%).
There has been an increase of 80 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours.
According to the Department of Health vaccine dashboard, a total of 15 098 vaccines were administered in the last 24 hours.
Gauteng administered 6206 vaccines, KwaZulu-Natal 2951, Mpumalanga 1896, North West 1265, Western Cape 894, Limpopo 889, Free State 499, Eastern Cape 300 and Northern Cape administered 198 vaccines in the last 24 hours.
South Africans are encouraged to get vaccinated, wear mask properly, gather in ventilated spaces if at an event, avoid unnecessary gatherings, maintain social distancing and wash their hands regularly.
