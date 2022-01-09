Covid-19 in SA: 4 482 new cases as 82 more die

Cape Town - South Africa recorded 4 482 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, with 82 related deaths.

“Today the institute reports 4 482 new Covid-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 526 054,” said the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) in a statement released on Saturday. The NICD indicated that this increase represents a 17.6% positivity rate. “As per the National Department of Health, a further 82 Covid-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 92 453 to date.

According to the NICD, a total of 21 553 366 tests have been conducted in both the public and private sectors. The majority of new cases are from the Western Cape which accounted for 26% of cases, followed by KwaZulu-Natal (23%). Gauteng accounted for 22%; Eastern Cape accounted for 8%; Northern Cape accounted for 6%; Free State accounted for 5%; Mpumalanga and North West each accounted for 4% respectively. Limpopo only accounted for 3% of today’s new cases.

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 17.6% which is lower than yesterday (19.0%). The 7-day average is 19.8% today, which is lower than yesterday (20.6%). There has been an increase of 80 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. According to the Department of Health vaccine dashboard, a total of 15 098 vaccines were administered in the last 24 hours.