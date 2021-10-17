Covid-19 in SA: 414 new cases, 25 deaths

Cape Town – South Africa reported 414 new Covid-19 cases and 25 deaths on Sunday, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said. The NICD said the new cases that had been identified brought the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2 916 593. The NICD said this increase represented a 1.8% positivity rate.

“As per the National Department of Health, a further 25 Covid-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 88 612 to date,” the NICD said, adding that 18 174 247 tests had been conducted in both the public and private sectors. The majority of new cases are from the Western Cape (22%), followed by Gauteng accounting for 21%. KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 16%; the Free State for 13%; Northern Cape (11%); Eastern Cape (7%); North West (5%) and Mpumalanga (3%). Limpopo accounted for 2% of the new cases.

The total number of cases yesterday (Sunday) of 414 is lower than Saturday’s (619) and lower than the average number of cases per day over the 7 preceding days (635).The seven-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased. There has been an increase of 18 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The NICD urged the public to get vaccinated against Covid-19 and take precautions, such as wearing a mask that properly covers your nose and mouth, avoid unnecessary gatherings, maintain social distancing, and wash your hands regularly with soap and water, as well as sanitising.