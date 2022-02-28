Covid-19 in SA: 785 new infections, no deaths on Monday
Share this article:
Cape Town - South Africa’s National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) recorded a total of 785 new Covid-19 infections on Monday, and no deaths in the last 24 to 48 hours.
“Today the institute reports 785 new Covid-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 674 042,” the NICD said in its daily report.
More than 80% of Monday’s new infections were identified in Gauteng, KwaZulu Natal and the Western Cape.
About 13 669 Covid-19 tests were conducted on Monday, that represents a positivity rate of 5.7%, when the number of new infections are taken into account.
“Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the national Department of Health (DoH), there may be a backlog of Covid-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the national DoH reports 183 deaths and, of these, no deaths occurred in the past 24 to 48 hours,” the institute said.
The country’s hospitals experienced an increase of 29 hospital admissions in the last 24 hours, however, the number of current admissions has decreased from 3 028 on Friday, to 2 892 on Monday.
Breakdown of SA’s new cases per province:
- Gauteng: 318
- KwaZulu-Natal: 158
- Western Cape: 156
- Mpumalanga: 45
- Free State: 40
- North West: 39
- Eastern Cape: 13
- Limpopo: 8
- Northern Cape: 8
IOL