Covid-19 in SA: 785 new infections, no deaths on Monday

Cape Town - South Africa’s National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) recorded a total of 785 new Covid-19 infections on Monday, and no deaths in the last 24 to 48 hours. “Today the institute reports 785 new Covid-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 674 042,” the NICD said in its daily report.

More than 80% of Monday’s new infections were identified in Gauteng, KwaZulu Natal and the Western Cape. About 13 669 Covid-19 tests were conducted on Monday, that represents a positivity rate of 5.7%, when the number of new infections are taken into account. “Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the national Department of Health (DoH), there may be a backlog of Covid-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the national DoH reports 183 deaths and, of these, no deaths occurred in the past 24 to 48 hours,” the institute said.