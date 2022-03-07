Covid-19 in SA: 801 new infections on Monday

Cape Town - More than 800 new infections of Covid-19 were recorded across South Africa on Monday, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) reveals in its daily report. “Today the institute reports 801 new Covid-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 685 120,” NICD said.

The majority of South Africa’s new infections on Monday (67%) were found in the same three provinces where the bulk of infections have been identified since the pandemic began - Gauteng, Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal. A total of 21 020 tests were conducted on Monday, coupled with the number of new infections representing a positivity rate of 5.5%. “Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of Covid-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 62 deaths and of these, six occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours,” the institute said.

A total of 28 more hospital admissions occurred across South Africa’s private and public sectors, as 2 482 patients are currently admitted. Meanwhile, more vaccines were administered in the last 24 hours (92 015), compared to Sunday’s total of 26 436. Breakdown of SA’s new cases per province: Gauteng: 255

Western Cape: 157

KwaZulu-Natal: 124

North West: 90

Mpumalanga: 63

Eastern Cape: 49

Free State: 27

Limpopo: 26

Northern Cape: 10 IOL