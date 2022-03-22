Covid-19 in SA: 912 new infections, one death on Tuesday

Cape Town - South Africa’s National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) recorded 912 new Covid-19 infections on Tuesday, in addition to one death in the past 24-48 hours. “Today the institute reports 912 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 705 696,” the NICD said in its daily report.

78% of the country’s new infections were identified in Gauteng, Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal. A total of 19 376 tests were conducted which represents a positivity rate of 4.7% when the number of new infections are considered. “Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 3 deaths and of these, 1 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours,”the institute added.

There was an increase of 34 hospital admissions in the last 24 hours. The number of current admissions decreased from 2 010 on Monday, to 2 003 on Tuesday. Meanwhile, 76 276 vaccines were administered across the country in the last 24 hours - The majority occurred in Gauteng (22 089), followed by 10 044 in the Eastern Cape and 9 715 in the Western Cape. Breakdown of SA’s new cases per province: Gauteng: 300

Western Cape: 212

KwaZulu-Natal: 197

North West: 67

Mpumalanga: 41

Eastern Cape: 41

Free State: 26

Limpopo: 25

Northern Cape: 3 IOL