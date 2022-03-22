Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Tuesday, March 22, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Covid-19 in SA: 912 new infections, one death on Tuesday

South Africa - Cape Town - 23 February 2021 - Health care workers waiting for their turn to be vaccinated at the Tygerberg Hospital. The the Johnson and Johnson's covid-19 vaccine mainly for the health care workers as the country starts the phase one vaccination roll out.Phase two and three will be started in one month from now,where older citizens will be the next in line to be vaccinated. Photograph : Phando Jikelo/African News Agency(ANA)

South Africa - Cape Town - 23 February 2021 - Health care workers waiting for their turn to be vaccinated at the Tygerberg Hospital. The the Johnson and Johnson's covid-19 vaccine mainly for the health care workers as the country starts the phase one vaccination roll out.Phase two and three will be started in one month from now,where older citizens will be the next in line to be vaccinated. Photograph : Phando Jikelo/African News Agency(ANA)

Published 53m ago

Share

Cape Town - South Africa’s National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) recorded 912 new Covid-19 infections on Tuesday, in addition to one death in the past 24-48 hours.

“Today the institute reports 912 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 705 696,” the NICD said in its daily report.

Story continues below Advertisment

78% of the country’s new infections were identified in Gauteng, Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal.

A total of 19 376 tests were conducted which represents a positivity rate of 4.7% when the number of new infections are considered.

“Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 3 deaths and of these, 1 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours,”the institute added.

Story continues below Advertisment

There was an increase of 34 hospital admissions in the last 24 hours. The number of current admissions decreased from 2 010 on Monday, to 2 003 on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, 76 276 vaccines were administered across the country in the last 24 hours - The majority occurred in Gauteng (22 089), followed by 10 044 in the Eastern Cape and 9 715 in the Western Cape.

Breakdown of SA’s new cases per province:

  • Gauteng: 300
  • Western Cape: 212
  • KwaZulu-Natal: 197
  • North West: 67
  • Mpumalanga: 41
  • Eastern Cape: 41
  • Free State: 26
  • Limpopo: 25
  • Northern Cape: 3

IOL

Story continues below Advertisment

Related Topics:

Covid-19

Share

hello
hello
hello
hello
hello