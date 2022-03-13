Covid-19 in SA: 972 new infections recorded

Cape Town - South Africa registered 972 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, with no related deaths occurring in the past 24 to 48 hours. “Today the institute reports 972 new Covid-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 694 504,” said the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) in a statement released on Sunday.

Story continues below Advertisment

The NICD indicated this increase represents a 5.5% positivity rate. There has been an ongoing audit exercise conducted across all of South Africa’s nine provinces to address a back log of cases and deaths, the Department of Health said in a statement in January. “Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of Covid-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 13 deaths and of these, none occurred in the past 24 to 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 99 725 to date,” the NICD added.

Story continues below Advertisment

The institute said 23 410 199 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors. The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng which accounted for 37%. This is followed by Western Cape (25%). KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 17%; Free State, Mpumalanga and North West each accounted for 5% respectively; Northern Cape accounted for 3%; Eastern Cape accounted for 2%; and Limpopo accounted for 1% of today’s new cases.

Story continues below Advertisment

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested on Sunday is 5.5%, which is lower than Saturday (5.8%). The 7-day average is 6.1% on Sunday, which is lower than Saturday (6.2%). There has been an increase of 10 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. A total of 20 754 vaccines doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

Story continues below Advertisment