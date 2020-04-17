Covid-19 in SA: Gift of the Givers on massive drive to deliver 100 000 food parcels to needy families

Local charity organisation Gift of the Givers says hunger poses a greater threat to the majority of South Africans than the Covid-19 pandemic. According to the NGO, their emergency and counselling toll free lines have been flooded with calls from people who all have the same concern, "where can we get food, we are starving, we are hungry".





" The callers are from every corner of the country. The pleading is incessant, they have to feed a hungry child, a baby or someone ill. They don't have income, won't be getting paid, are not collecting UIF, and probably don't have a job to go back to. The desperation, the deep sobbing cry, the insurmountable grief, is heart rendering, and so is the dignified silent acceptance that everyone cannot be assisted, "thank you, we understand". The reality stares you in the eye, "you can't assist everyone", just as in any major disaster," the organisation said on Friday.



