Covid-19 in SA: Gift of the Givers on massive drive to deliver 100 000 food parcels to needy families
Local charity organisation Gift of the Givers says hunger poses a greater threat to the majority of South Africans than the Covid-19 pandemic. According to the NGO, their emergency and counselling toll free lines have been flooded with calls from people who all have the same concern, "where can we get food, we are starving, we are hungry".
" The callers are from every corner of the country. The pleading is incessant, they have to feed a hungry child, a baby or someone ill. They don't have income, won't be getting paid, are not collecting UIF, and probably don't have a job to go back to. The desperation, the deep sobbing cry, the insurmountable grief, is heart rendering, and so is the dignified silent acceptance that everyone cannot be assisted, "thank you, we understand". The reality stares you in the eye, "you can't assist everyone", just as in any major disaster," the organisation said on Friday.
In response to these heart-wrenching pleas, the Gift of the Givers on Friday rolled out a massive food parcel drive in Cape Town, Johannesburg and Durban.
The aim is to deliver 100 000 food parcels to families who desperately need help sustaining themselves during the national lockdown, made possible by donations from corporates as well as members of the public.
On Friday morning packing commenced outside Gift of the Givers offices in Penlyn Estate, Cape Town. Similar processes are planned in Johannesburg and Durban.
In order to reach more needy households the charity needs the assistance of every South African who is able to donate. "Each person richly endowed or even with moderate means can do something. This is a time to give till it "hurts" for a fellow compatriot caught up in the harsh reality of Covid-19," Gift of the Givers said.
Food parcels cost R350 each and contributions can be made directly into the Gift of the Givers bank account.
Bank: Standard Bank'
Branch: Pietermaritzburg
Branch code: 057525
Account number: 052137228
Ref: Corona.
For section 18A tax deductible certificates, please send email to [email protected]