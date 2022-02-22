Covid-19 in SA: more than 2 300 infections on Tuesday

Cape Town - More than 2 300 new Covid-19 infections were recorded in South Africa on Tuesday. “Today the institute reports 2 334 new Covid-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 662 032,” the country’s National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said in its daily report.

The number of new infections has risen compared to Monday (1 151), attributed to testing numbers more than doubling on Tuesday. A total of 31 774 tests were conducted on Tuesday, and represents a positivity rate of 7.3% when the number of new infections are considered. The bulk of South Africa’s infections on Tuesday derive from the same three provinces where the majority of the country’s cumulative infections were identified - Gauteng, Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal.

“Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDOH), there may be a backlog of Covid-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDOH reports 64 deaths and of these, 1 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours,” the institute said. And 73 more hospital admissions were recorded in the last 24 hours, yet the number of current admissions continues to decrease per day. Currently admitted patients per day: