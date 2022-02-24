Covid-19 in SA: More than 2 400 new infections on Thursday

Cape Town - More than 2 400 new Covid-19 infections were recorded in South Africa on Thursday, the country’s National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said. “Today the institute reports 2 411 new Covid-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 667 560,” NICD said in its daily report.

The majority of new cases were identified in Gauteng, however the province continues to administer the highest number of vaccines on a daily basis compared to the country’s eight other provinces. Some 30 818 tests were conducted in total across the country on Thursday, representing a positivity rate of 7.8% when the number of new infections are taken into account. “Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDOH), there may be a backlog of Covid-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDOH reports 40 deaths and of these, 7 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours,” the institute reports.

In the last 24 hours, 82 more hospital admissions have been recorded. Currently admitted patients per day: Monday: 3 175

Tuesday: 3 141

Wednesday: 3 097

Thursday: 3 075 South Africa administered fewer vaccines on Thursday (84 084) opposed to Wednesday (88 698) - the majority of which occurred in Gauteng (24 749), followed by KwaZulu-Natal (12 336) and then the Western Cape (11 667).