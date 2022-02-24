Covid-19 in SA: More than 2 400 new infections on Thursday
Cape Town - More than 2 400 new Covid-19 infections were recorded in South Africa on Thursday, the country’s National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said.
“Today the institute reports 2 411 new Covid-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 667 560,” NICD said in its daily report.
The majority of new cases were identified in Gauteng, however the province continues to administer the highest number of vaccines on a daily basis compared to the country’s eight other provinces.
Some 30 818 tests were conducted in total across the country on Thursday, representing a positivity rate of 7.8% when the number of new infections are taken into account.
“Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDOH), there may be a backlog of Covid-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDOH reports 40 deaths and of these, 7 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours,” the institute reports.
In the last 24 hours, 82 more hospital admissions have been recorded.
Currently admitted patients per day:
- Monday: 3 175
- Tuesday: 3 141
- Wednesday: 3 097
- Thursday: 3 075
South Africa administered fewer vaccines on Thursday (84 084) opposed to Wednesday (88 698) - the majority of which occurred in Gauteng (24 749), followed by KwaZulu-Natal (12 336) and then the Western Cape (11 667).
Breakdown of SA’s new cases per province:
- Gauteng: 874
- Western Cape: 480
- KwaZulu-Natal: 427
- Mpumalanga: 185
- Free State: 133
- North West: 115
- Eastern Cape: 85
- Limpopo: 69
- Northern Cape: 43
IOL