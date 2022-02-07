Covid-19 in SA: Over 1 200 new infections on Monday

CAPE TOWN - South Africa recorded more than 1 200 new Covid-19 cases on Monday, along with eight related deaths. “Today the institute reports 1 228 new Covid-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 625 190,” the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said on Monday.

Forty-one percent of the new cases were identified in the most populated province, Gauteng, followed by Mpumalanga (14%) and the Western Cape (13%). A total of 16 067 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours, representing a positivity rate of 7.6% when the number of new cases is considered. “Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of Covid-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 186 deaths and of these, 8 occurred in the past 24-48 hours,” the NICD said.

The number of new deaths brings South Africa’s cumulative fatality total to 96 021. Covid-19 hospital admissions have increased by 78, and the number of current hospital admissions across the private and public sectors is 4 585. The number of patients admitted currently illustrates a decrease compared to Sunday (4 696).