Covid-19 in SA: Over 7 000 new cases and 119 deaths
Cape Town - South Africa recorded more than 7 759 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, with 119 related deaths.
“Today the institute reports 7 759 new Covid-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 521 572,” said the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) in a statement released on Saturday.
“This increase represents a 19.0% positivity rate. As per the National Department of Health, a further 119 Covid-19-related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 92 371 to date.”
According to the NICD, a total of 21 527 936 tests have been conducted in both the public and private sectors.
The majority of new cases are from the Western Cape (26%), followed by KwaZulu-Natal (25%).
This is followed by Gauteng which accounted for 20% of cases; the Eastern for 11%; the Free State, Mpumalanga, the North West and Northern Cape each for 4% respectively; and Limpopo for 3% of today’s new cases.
The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 19.0% which is lower than yesterday (20.2%). The seven-day average is 20.6% today, which is lower than yesterday (21.7%).
There has been an increase of 126 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours.
South Africans are encouraged to get vaccinated, wear mask properly, gather in ventilated spaces if at an event, avoid unnecessary gatherings, maintain social distancing and wash their hands regularly.
IOL