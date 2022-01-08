Covid-19 in SA: Over 7 000 new cases and 119 deaths

“Today the institute reports 7 759 new Covid-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 521 572,” said the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) in a statement released on Saturday.

Cape Town - South Africa recorded more than 7 759 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, with 119 related deaths.

“This increase represents a 19.0% positivity rate. As per the National Department of Health, a further 119 Covid-19-related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 92 371 to date.”

According to the NICD, a total of 21 527 936 tests have been conducted in both the public and private sectors.

The majority of new cases are from the Western Cape (26%), followed by KwaZulu-Natal (25%).