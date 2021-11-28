Covid-19 in SA: SA records 2 858 new cases after new variant discovered

Cape Town – South Africa reported 2 858 new Covid-19 cases and a further six Covid-19 related deaths on Sunday, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said.

This comes days after a new variant was discovered. “The institute reports 2 858 new Covid-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2 961 406,” said the institute. The NICD says the increase represents a 9.8% positivity rate

A further six Covid-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 89 797. A total of 19 413 079 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors. The majority of new cases are from Gauteng (81%), followed Western Cape accounting for 5%.

KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 4%; Mpumalanga and North West each accounted for 3% respectively; Limpopo accounted for 2%; and Eastern Cape, Free State and Northern Cape each accounted for 1% respectively of today’s new cases. The proportion of total new cases tested today is 9.8%, higher than yesterday (9.2%). The 7-day average is 6.1% today, which is higher than yesterday (5.2%). This week, medical experts detected a group of related SaRS-CoV-2 viruses in South Africa named the B.1.1.529 lineage.