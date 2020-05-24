Covid-19 in SA: This is where the 1240 new infections and 22 latest deaths came from

Cape Town - Health Minister Zweli Mkhize confirmed on Sunday that the total number of Covid-19 cases in South Africa on Sunday is 22 583. Mkhize reported 22 more Covid-19 related deaths - bringing the total national deaths to 429. On Sunday President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the whole of South Africa will move to lockdown alert level 3 on June 1. Ramaphosa said coronavirus hotspots could be moved back to alert level 4 or 5 at any time if there is a need.





"The number of infected people could have been much higher had we not acted when we did to impose drastic containment measures. We are consequently in a much better position than many other countries were at this stage in the progression of the disease," he said.





The number of new cases reported in the past 24 hours is 1 240.





According to the Health Minister, a total of 583 855 tests have been conducted to date with 19 485 tests done in last past 24-hour testing cycle.

The total number of recoveries is 11 100 with 11 483 active cases. This translates to a recovery rate of 49%.

The provincial breakdown is as follows:

* The discrepancy in the national figures and those released by the Western Cape government is due to the different cut-off times for provincial and national reporting of covid-19 statistics.

