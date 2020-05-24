Covid-19 in SA: This is where the 1240 new infections and 22 latest deaths came from
Cape Town - Health Minister Zweli Mkhize confirmed on Sunday that the total number of Covid-19 cases in South Africa on Sunday is 22 583.
Mkhize reported 22 more Covid-19 related deaths - bringing the total national deaths to 429.
On Sunday President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the whole of South Africa will move to lockdown alert level 3 on June 1.
According to the Health Minister, a total of 583 855 tests have been conducted to date with 19 485 tests done in last past 24-hour testing cycle.
The total number of recoveries is 11 100 with 11 483 active cases. This translates to a recovery rate of 49%.
The provincial breakdown is as follows:
* The discrepancy in the national figures and those released by the Western Cape government is due to the different cut-off times for provincial and national reporting of covid-19 statistics.
*** If you think you have been exposed to the Covid-19 virus, please call the 24-hour hotline on 0800 029 999 or visit sacoronavirus.co.zaIOL