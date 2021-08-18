Covid-19 in SA: Western Cape, Eastern Cape and KZN show increase in daily infections

DURBAN - DESPITE a decrease in the number of new daily Covid-19 cases and the percentage of the people testing positive, there are some differences in trends at a provincial level. The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) acting executive director Professor Adrian Puren, said while sustained decreases in case numbers have been observed in Gauteng, Limpopo, North West and Mpumalanga, the other five provinces have either increasing or sustained number of new cases.

“The Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and Western Cape provinces still appear to be on the upward slope of the third wave, although the Western Cape is showing early signs of reaching the peak of their third wave. Whereas the Free State and Northern Cape provinces continue to see a steady number of new cases,” Puren said. The NICD reported that 14 728 new Covid-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2 638 981. This increase represents a 22.1% positivity rate. As per the national Department of Health, a further 384 Covid-19-related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 78 377 to date.

It said 15 752 534 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors. “The majority of new cases today are from Western Cape (27%), followed by KwaZulu-Natal (25%). Eastern Cape accounted for 13%; Gauteng accounted for 12%; Free State accounted for 7%; Mpumalanga and North West accounted for 5% each; Northern Cape accounted for 4%; and Limpopo accounted for 3% of today’s new cases,” the NICD reported. The total number of cases today (n= 14 728) is higher than yesterday (n= 10 685) and higher than the average number of new cases per day over the seven preceding days (n= 12 107).