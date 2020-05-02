Covid-19 in Western Cape: Death toll rises to 52, confirmed cases at 2783

The Western Cape has on Saturday recorded 2783 confirmed cases of Covid-19 infection, with a total of 52 deaths and 779 recoveries. There are 1952 total active cases and 39901 tests have been done.

This comes as the province recorded an additional four Covid-19 deaths, bringing the total number of deaths from the virus in the province to 52.

Approximately 15 660 of these were done over the past week.

The province has also now screened over 250 000 people in the past month and community screening and testing are set to continue.

"Earlier this week, I wrote to President Cyril Ramaphosa with a request to honor and commemorate the lives lost in our country as a result of the global Covid-19 pandemic. For those who lose loved ones during this time, the ability to bid a proper farewell is limited. We would also like to encourage a further expression of support for our health service professionals working on the front line," said the province's Premier Alan Winde in a statement on Saturday.