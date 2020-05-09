Covid-19 in Western Cape: Province now has 3309 active cases

Cape Town - More than 1600 people have now recovered from the Covid-19 in the Western Cape, the provincial government said on Saturday.

The province said 1607 people had now recovered from the province’s 4916 confirmed cases. The province said it now had 3309 active cases, as well as 95 virus related deaths after 7 people died as of Saturday.

The province has conducted over 57 000 tests since March, with over 7500 tests in the last 48 hours.

There were also 167 people in hospital, of which, 62 were in ICU.

Sub Districts Cape Town Metro:

Sub-district Cases Western 654 Southern 458 Northern 312 Tygerberg 874 Eastern 523 Klipfontein 518 Mitchells Plain 404 Khayelitsha 632 Total 4375

Sub Districts Non-Metro:

District Sub-district Cases Garden Route Bitou 5 Garden Route Knysna 15 Garden Route George 15 Garden Route Hessequa 9 Garden Route Mossel Bay 19 Garden Route Oudtshoorn 3 Cape Winelands Stellenbosch 25 Cape Winelands Drakenstein 39 Cape Winelands Breede Valley 33 Cape Winelands Langeberg 3 Cape Winelands Witzenberg 161 Overberg Overstrand 15 Overberg Cape Agulhas 2 Overberg Swellendam 6 Overberg Theewaterskloof 3 West Coast Bergrivier 5 West Coast Matzikama 1 West Coast Saldanha Bay 5 West Coast Swartland 15









Western Cape Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo said they met with public health experts along with Health Minister Zweli Mkhize on Saturday, who expressed satisfaction about the province’s Covid-19 plans.

“The Western Cape is in a new phase of this pandemic, but we are not exceptional in South Africa or even globally: every single province of the country will enter this phase with similar rates.

“This is the nature of a pandemic: the virus establishes itself in communities and it spreads exponentially,” said the provincial government.

“We also noted that our death rate measured as a percentage of known cases remained in line with international data on the transmission of the virus (around 1,8%). As there are more cases, so the number of deaths in line with this rate will increase. These are the same trends for the country too.

“In addition, we reflected on the comorbidities of patients who had died, and noted that those who have underlying health conditions, and those of an older age, are at the greatest risk. Minister Mkhize noted that these were similar trends in the rest of the country too”.