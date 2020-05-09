NewsSouth AfricaWestern Cape
Picture: Brendan Magaar/ African News Agency (ANA)
Picture: Brendan Magaar/ African News Agency (ANA)

Covid-19 in Western Cape: Province now has 3309 active cases

Cape Town - More than 1600 people have now recovered from the Covid-19 in the Western Cape, the provincial government said on Saturday. 

The province said 1607 people had now recovered from the province’s 4916 confirmed cases. The province said it now had 3309 active cases, as well as 95 virus related deaths after 7 people died as of Saturday. 

The province has conducted over 57 000 tests since March, with over 7500 tests in the last 48 hours. 

There were also 167 people in hospital, of which, 62 were in ICU.  

Sub Districts Cape Town Metro:

Sub-district

Cases

Western

654

Southern

458

Northern

312

Tygerberg

874

Eastern

523

Klipfontein

518

Mitchells Plain

404

Khayelitsha

632

Total

4375

Sub Districts Non-Metro:

District

Sub-district

Cases

Garden Route

Bitou

5

Garden Route

Knysna

15

Garden Route

George

15

Garden Route

Hessequa

9

Garden Route

Mossel Bay

19

Garden Route

Oudtshoorn

3

Cape Winelands

Stellenbosch

25

Cape Winelands

Drakenstein

39

Cape Winelands

Breede Valley

33

Cape Winelands

Langeberg

3

Cape Winelands

Witzenberg

161

Overberg

Overstrand

15

Overberg

Cape Agulhas

2

Overberg

Swellendam

6

Overberg

Theewaterskloof

3

West Coast

Bergrivier

5

West Coast

Matzikama

1

West Coast

Saldanha Bay 

5

West Coast

Swartland

15

 


Western Cape Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo said they met with public health experts along with Health Minister Zweli Mkhize on Saturday, who expressed satisfaction about the province’s Covid-19 plans.

“The Western Cape is in a new phase of this pandemic, but we are not exceptional in South Africa or even globally: every single province of the country will enter this phase with similar rates. 

“This is the nature of a pandemic: the virus establishes itself in communities and it spreads exponentially,” said the provincial government.

“We also noted that our death rate measured as a percentage of known cases remained in line with international data on the transmission of the virus (around 1,8%). As there are more cases, so the number of deaths in line with this rate will increase. These are the same trends for the country too.

“In addition, we reflected on the comorbidities of patients who had died, and noted that those who have underlying health conditions, and those of an older age, are at the greatest risk. Minister Mkhize noted that these were similar trends in the rest of the country too”.

IOL
Covid-19lockdown

