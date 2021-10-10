Covid-19 infections decrease as SA reports 648 new cases and 25 deaths

Cape Town – South Africa reported 648 new Covid-19 cases and 25 deaths, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said in a statement released on Sunday. The NICD said that 648 new cases have been identified, bringing the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2 912 145. The NICD said this increase represents a 2.9% positivity rate.

“As per the National Department of Health, a further 25 Covid-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 88 317 to date,” the NICD said. The NICD added that 17 982 358 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors. The majority of new cases on Sunday are from KwaZulu-Natal (18%), followed by Gauteng and Western Cape (17% each). The Northern Cape accounted for 14%; Eastern Cape 11%; Free State 10%; Mpumalanga 7%; North West 5%; and Limpopo1% of today’s new cases.