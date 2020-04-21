Covid-19: lockdown: Looting, property damage in Western Cape strongly condemned

Cape Town - Western Cape community safety MEC Albert Fritz on Tuesday condemned numerous incidents of looting and malicious damage to property that have taken place across the province during the national Covid-19 lockdown.

“At present, we find ourselves facing a humanitarian crisis because of the lockdown, and the economic challenges that follow are only going to exacerbate these challenges further. It is a struggle for many to put food on the table,” Fritz said.

“This is a very big concern for us and our government has taken many steps to assist as much as we can. However, I must be clear, acts of criminality will not be tolerated. We urge all our residents to abide by the law at all times. I am engaging with the cabinet on urgent solutions to address the spate of lootings,” he added.

On Monday, a Checkers delivery truck transporting food was stoned and looted on Robert Sobukwe Road, near the N2. The South African Police Service (SAPS) opened a case of malicious damage to property following the incident. It was reported that a second heist took place an hour later.

In one of the videos circulating on social media, looters can be seen raiding a truck and then walking away with a variety of hampers. The trucks were allegedly stoned before coming to a halt, with suspects clambering to get their hands on the goods inside.