Covid-19: lockdown: Looting, property damage in Western Cape strongly condemned
Cape Town - Western Cape community safety MEC Albert Fritz on Tuesday condemned numerous incidents of looting and malicious damage to property that have taken place across the province during the national Covid-19 lockdown.
“At present, we find ourselves facing a humanitarian crisis because of the lockdown, and the economic challenges that follow are only going to exacerbate these challenges further. It is a struggle for many to put food on the table,” Fritz said.
“This is a very big concern for us and our government has taken many steps to assist as much as we can. However, I must be clear, acts of criminality will not be tolerated. We urge all our residents to abide by the law at all times. I am engaging with the cabinet on urgent solutions to address the spate of lootings,” he added.
On Monday, a Checkers delivery truck transporting food was stoned and looted on Robert Sobukwe Road, near the N2. The South African Police Service (SAPS) opened a case of malicious damage to property following the incident. It was reported that a second heist took place an hour later.
In one of the videos circulating on social media, looters can be seen raiding a truck and then walking away with a variety of hampers. The trucks were allegedly stoned before coming to a halt, with suspects clambering to get their hands on the goods inside.
Police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana said the swift action taken by police following several incidents of public violence and criminal behaviour in Bishop Lavis on Tuesday resulted in the arrest of four suspects.
Fritz said he condemned all of the incidents. “Looting and malicious damage to property will not be tolerated. I urge all residents to abide by the law and I call on anyone with information which could assist SAPS in their investigation to immediately come forward and report such."
African News Agency (ANA)
* For the latest on the Covid-19 outbreak, visit IOL's special #Coronavirus page.
** If you think you have been exposed to the Covid-19 virus, please call the 24-hour hotline on 0800 029 999 or visit sacoronavirus.co.za