Covid-19 lockdown: South Africans are asking Google how to make their own alcohol as booze ban bites

Cape Town – As the lockdown in South Africa continues, and with it the ban on the sale of all types of alcohol, there has been a surge in alcohol related Google searches.

According to Google, South African queries on the search engine for ‘alcohol ban south africa’ spiked 500% over the past week as South Africa’s 21-day national lockdown entered its second week.

High levels of search interest were also seen for the terms ‘how to get alcohol’ and ‘homemade alcohol’.