Covid-19 lockdown: South Africans are asking Google how to make their own alcohol as booze ban bites
Cape Town – As the lockdown in South Africa continues, and with it the ban on the sale of all types of alcohol, there has been a surge in alcohol related Google searches.
According to Google, South African queries on the search engine for ‘alcohol ban south africa’ spiked 500% over the past week as South Africa’s 21-day national lockdown entered its second week.
High levels of search interest were also seen for the terms ‘how to get alcohol’ and ‘homemade alcohol’.
The live search data and graphs are available on the Google South Africa Trends site.
Here are the top 5 trending searches ;
- How to make alcohol at home
- How to make beer easy
- How to make pineapple beer, followed by does pineapple beer make you drunk?
- Homemade Hunters Dry recipe
- How to extract alcohol from hand sanitiser
