Covid-19: SA records 11 125 new cases on Sunday

Cape Town – South Africa recorded 11 125 new Covid-19 cases and one death on Sunday, according to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD). This brings the total fatalities to 89 966 to date.

The institute said this increase represents a 23.8% positivity rate. According to the institute, a total of 46 708 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors in the last 24 hours. Gauteng remains the epicentre of Covid-19 cases as it reported 7929 cases.

The Western Cape reported 807 cases, KwaZulu-Natal reported 687 cases. Mpumalanga reported 389 cases. Limpopo reported 372 cases and North West reported 441 cases. Free State reported 259 cases and Eastern Cape reported 192 cases. Northern Cape reported a total of 49 cases. Last week, South African scientists reported the new Covid-19 variant Omicron to the World Health Organisation (WHO). This resulted in a number of travel bans against Southern African countries.

Globally and locally, 371 cases of Omicron have been identified in 24 countries. Scientists at the WHO have warned over Covid-19 reinfection and other variants as being top of their concern list. All provinces have been requested to increase the number of vaccination sites, especially in travel hubs, shopping malls and recreational areas, to get as many people as possible vaccinated in the face of the fourth wave.