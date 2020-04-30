Covid-19: Six more deaths, over 12 000 tests this week in Western Cape

Cape Town – Six more people have died in the Western Cape due to the coronavirus, bringing the total number to 46, Premier Alan Winde said on Thursday. In the last 24 hours, the Western Cape – the epicentre of the pandemic due to the number of confirmed laboratory cases – accounted for 30% of the Covid-19 tests in the country, despite having 10% of the population. As of 1pm on Thursday, the Western Cape had 2 371 confirmed Covid-19 positive cases. Increasing its screening and testing in the province, the Western Cape has conducted 12 510 tests in the past week. This is an increase of 9 000 tests from the previous week. This week, the Western Cape also recorded its highest number of tests in a day – 2 784.

Western Cape:

Total confirmed COVID-19 cases 2371 Total recoveries 657 Total deaths 46 Total active cases (currently infected patients) 1668 Total number of tests 35867 Patients in hospital 96 with 31 in ICU

Sub Districts Cape Town Metro:

Sub-district Cases Western 426 Southern 243 Northern 123 Tygerberg 329 Eastern 233 Klipfontein 190 Mitchells Plain 186 Khayelitsha 290 Total 2020



Sub Districts Non-Metro:

District Sub-district Cases Garden Route Bitou 5 Garden Route Knysna 15 Garden Route George 14 Garden Route Hessequa 5 Garden Route Mossel Bay 19 Garden Route Oudtshoorn 3 Cape Winelands Stellenbosch 19 Cape Winelands Drakenstein 14 Cape Winelands Breede Valley 26 Cape Winelands Langeberg 4 Cape Winelands Witzenberg 115 Overberg Overstrand 13 Overberg Theewaterskloof 1 West Coast Bergrivier 1 West Coast Saldanha Bay Municipality 3 West Coast Swartland 7

Unallocated: 87

"Our government would be extremely worried if the number of laboratory confirmed cases in the Western Cape were not growing, because it would mean our systems are not working in identifying every person who is Covid-19 positive," Winde said.

"As part of our active case-finding approach, where we follow epidemiological evidence, we have screened 227 890 people and referred 7 886 people who 'screened positively" for testing.

"Today marks the final day for level five lockdown in the country. The entire country, including the Western Cape, will now move into level four.

"This has been a difficult and uncertain time for many and we understand the fears that people across the country continue to have. We are so thankful for the hard work and determination shown by every person.

"The Western Cape strategy is to target screening and testing based on epidemiological data – we are actively searching for people infected with Covid-19.

"Over the last week, there has been increased coverage of the Western Cape as the 'epicentre' of the pandemic due to the number of confirmed laboratory cases in the province exceeding those of other provinces.

"We believe that this 'epicentre' conversation has failed to take into consideration a number of important points.

"Firstly, the Western Cape government has adopted a much more rigorous approach toward actively locating cases, tracking and tracing contacts and conducting targeted screening and testing in identified clusters.

"Epidemiological evidence tells us where the cluster transmissions are taking place, and this is where we relentlessly train our focus.

"This means the Western Cape has a far higher success rate in locating and fighting the ‘bushfires’. The Western Cape has not adopted a 'spray-gun' approach where we test randomly. This is not a good use of resources.

"When someone screens positively, through a detailed questionnaire (often taking more than five minutes to complete at least), they are then referred for testing.

"This naturally means that for every series of tests, we are receiving a higher proportion of positives – our test kits are being put to good use.

"Secondly, the data that is reported on and submitted nationally is laboratory confirmed positive cases. While we cannot speak for the strategies of other provinces, our strategy is to identify and test every person who we suspect of being Covid-19 positive and to confirm this in a laboratory.

"This allows us to ensure that the person isolates and that we can trace the contacts of this person to start the process all over again. This is how you 'flatten the curve'.

"Lastly, we should at all times be encouraging full transparency of data collected through a rigorous and targeted testing regime, now more than ever.

"This has been our strategy from the very beginning, and we will continue to share our data with the public so that they are well informed and so that they can help us curb the spread.

"The reality is, as our national government pointed out, the peak is still to come and it is not avoidable. The lockdown has allowed us time to prepare, but many, many people are going to be infected across the country.

"We need to identify and test every person who does and should therefore expect the number of laboratory confirmed cases to rise.

"From today, our statistical dashboard will go live. This dashboard will provide real-time statistical data to the public, including the number of tests conducted, the number of positive cases and other important information.

"This information will be provided at a sub-district level initially, with a view to start providing ward level data in the near future."

The dashboard can be viewed at www.westerncape.gov.za/coronavirus

"We are making this data available because we believe that citizens should be armed with the correct information in order to protect themselves and their families.

"However, this kind of information should never, ever be used to stir panic, create stigma or to infringe on any patient’s right to privacy," said Winde.

"We are in the process of having the website zero-rated so that it can be accessed by any person without using data.

"Yesterday, cabinet approved the CTICC as a new temporary hospital facility. I would like to thank all the staff across the government – specifically our Department of Health and Public Works officials, our Treasury staff, the team at the City of Cape Town, and the team at the CTICC, for their hard and thorough work in bringing this project to this stage.

"Work to fit out the new CTICC hospital will begin next week. We expect it to open its doors to the first patients in June. Planning for the site is already at an advanced stage."