Covid-19: Western Cape records three more deaths, 65 new cases

Cape Town – The Western Cape has recorded another three Covid-19 deaths – two men, aged 78 and 67, and a 79-year old woman – all with underlying illnesses. This brings the total number of deaths in the province to 38. As of 5pm on April 28, the Western Cape recorded 1 935 confirmed cases of Covid-19 infection, Western Cape Premier Alan Winde said on Wednesday. The number of tests conducted now exceed 30 000. Yesterday, the Western Cape, at 1 870 confirmed cases and 35 deaths, was the province with the highest number of Covid-19 positive cases, followed by Gauteng (1 377), KwaZulu-Natal (919) and Eastern Cape (616). After the Witzenberg municipality, a rural area with a large community of seasonal farmworkers, recorded 100 new cases on Monday, only two more cases have been reported. Western Cape

Total confirmed COVID-19 cases 1935 Total recoveries 624 Total deaths 38 Total active cases (currently infected patients) 1273 Total number of tests 30803 Patients in hospital 84 with 26 in ICU

Sub Districts Cape Town Metro

Sub-district Cases Western 408 Southern 212 Northern 96 Tygerberg 224 Eastern 195 Klipfontein 145 Mitchells Plain 148 Khayelitsha 232 Total 1660



Sub Districts Non-Metro

District Sub-district Cases Garden Route Bitou 5 Garden Route Knysna 15 Garden Route George 14 Garden Route Hessequa 5 Garden Route Mossel Bay 19 Garden Route Oudtshoorn 3 Cape Winelands Stellenbosch 19 Cape Winelands Drakenstein 14 Cape Winelands Breede Valley 24 Cape Winelands Langeberg 3 Cape Winelands Witzenberg 102 Overberg Overstrand 11 Overberg Theewaterskloof 1 West Coast Bergrivier 2 West Coast Saldanha Bay Municipality 3 West Coast Swartland 6

Unallocated: 29

Increased screening and contact-tracing efforts in the Witzenberg municipality – comprising the five towns of Ceres, Tulbagh, Wolseley, Op-die-Berg and Prince Alfred Hamlet – saw the area become a hot spot.

"Cabinet today received a full presentation the co-ordinated response to Covid-19 infections in the Witzenberg region," Winde said.

"The response included an overview of screening and testing conducted to date, updates on engagements with businesses and farmers in the area as well as planned responses in the transport space.

"The Departments of Agriculture and Health are currently engaging with the industry in order to develop guidelines for screening and testing on farms and have already advised on protocol for the transportation of agri-workers.

"Over 35 000 masks have also been distributed to farmworkers in the region, with the assistance of AgriWC and AFASA.

"In total, we have screened nearly 200 000 people and tested over 7 000 of these.

"Our screening and testing follow an active case finding approach, where we rigorously follow the pockets of infections within communities.

Community screening helps us to identify where infections may be prevalent, and to test, isolate and quarantine as necessary."

Meanwhile, Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning MEC Anton Bredell said while the Western Cape has surpassed other provinces in terms of positive cases of Covid-19, this is a natural result of the extremely rigorous testing approach that the province is undertaking.

“A major focus outside of the health sector, remains ongoing humanitarian and feeding initiatives to assist vulnerable communities during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"The provincial Department of Local Government has allocated additional funding of R16.2 million to various municipalities in the Western Cape with a focus on those municipalities most at need.

“Our municipalities are already providing much-needed relief in various forms, including soup kitchens, homeless shelters and food parcels. This allocation will assist them in continuing to do so. The funds have been transferred directly to the municipal accounts.”

Some of the work being done in municipalities across the province:

* Knysna Municipality provided over 1 500 food parcels to the most vulnerable members of the community over the weekend of 24-26 April.

* In Stellenbosch, community screening and testing is being done in Kayamandi, Cloetesville and Klapmuts and progressing well. Increased roadblocks and patrols by SAPS are helping to ensure lockdown regulations are adhered to. Key public spaces continue to be cleaned and sanitised.

* Bitou municipality is doing screenings in Kranshoek and Wittedrift. Food-relief efforts continue as well as loudhailing in vulnerable communities to keep communities informed.

* Mossel Bay Municipality continues with sanitising of public spaces as well as installing water tanks for additional resources in vulnerable communities.

* Hessequa municipality continues to sanitise and disinfect public facilities (including courts), as well as public toilets in informal settlements on a daily basis.

* Community screening and testing continues in various towns across the West Coast region as the West Coast District Municipality, in partnership with local municipalities, continue to work towards a safer and more hygienic environment.

* WCDM Fire Services is assisting the South African Police Service by sanitising the reception areas and holding cells of police stations across the West Coast District.

* The City of Cape Town has decided to reopen 19 strategically positioned ablution facilities across the metropole. This will be done in close cooperation and consultation with the City’s Health and Social Development Departments.

* The City’s Health Department and its Metro Health Services partners have conducted 70 310 screenings and 5 767 tests in the metropole.

The City is currently reprioritising Ward Allocations Budgets to unlock funds to assist struggling residents with food and sustenance provision. The City’s food relief programme will be rolled through all 24 sub-councils and recognised NGOs as soon as the budget reprioritisation is completed.

Bredell has urged all citizens with questions or concerns to visit the provincial website: www.westerncape.gov.za/coronavirus or to get in touch with their local municipalities for assistance.