Covid latest: 88 new deaths, 1 906 more infections for South Africa

Johannesburg - Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has announced 88 more Covid-19 related deaths and 1 906 new infections on Wednesday night. This takes South Africa’s Covid-19 death toll to 16 206, and infections to 665 188. South Africa has the eighth most Covid-19 infections in the world, behind the USA, Brazil, India, Russia. Peru, Columbia and Mexico. New infections are slowing in the country. Covid-19 related deaths in the country have also slowed significantly from the heights of 572 daily deaths in July, to double digit deaths since mid-September.

The Department of Health said it had now tested over 4 million people in the private and public sector, with 19 640 tests conducted in the past 24 hours.

The Western Cape still has the most deaths, with 4151, Gauteng with 4095, Eastern Cape with 3086 and KZN with 2604, have the most fatalities in the country.

Deaths by province:

KZN - 18

Western Cape - 13

Gauteng - 11

North West - 9

Eastern Cape - 2

“Regrettably, we report 88 more Covid-19 related deaths: 2 from Eastern Cape, 18 from KwaZulu-Natal, 11 from Gauteng, 22 from Limpopo, 9 from North West, 13 from Mpumalanga, and 13 from Western Cape.

This brings the total number of Covid-19 related deaths to 16 206.

“We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers that treated the deceased patients. Our recoveries now stand at 594 229 which translates to a recovery rate of 89.3%,” he said.

IOL