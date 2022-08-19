Crime Stats: Murder on the up in the Western Cape

Cape Town – More than 994 people were murdered in the Western Cape during the first quarter between April and June, newly released crime statistics data shows. The data shows a 0.2% increase in murder from April 1 until June 30 in the Western Cape for the period April 1 to June 30, 2022.

Story continues below Advertisement

Police Minister Bheki Cele released the Q1 crime statistics during a media briefing on Friday. The statistics revealed the SAPS investigated 264 dockets of multiple murders with 664 victims. It has also commended the members of the Western Cape for arresting Yanga Nyalara who is believed to be the mastermind behind the extortion-related multiple murders in the Cape Metropole area.

There was a national increase in murder cases, compared to the same period last year. The three main causes for murders are: arguments and misunderstandings, retaliations and revenge murders and vigilantism. Western Cape accounted for 994 murder cases, a 0.2% increase during the same period last year when 992 murder cases were reported.

Story continues below Advertisement

Firearms attributed to the death of 2 766 people of which the Western Cape has accounted for 498 of the cases. Rape cases declined in most provinces, the North West and Northern Cape provinces are the only provinces to report increases. The Western Cape accounted for 1 115 rape cases during the period April to June.

Story continues below Advertisement

Nationally there was a decrease of 800 sex crime cases reported. Cele has urged communities to join hands in having a zero-tolerance approach to crimes committed against women and children as violent crimes committed against women and children recorded an increase. [email protected]

Story continues below Advertisement