Crooks caught red-handed while stripping down hijacked government vehicle

Cape Town - After a state vehicle was reported hijacked, members of Cape Town Law Enforcement and TSU Protection Services’ K9 unit went out in full force to recover it. Just before 7pm on Wednesday, officers were notified that one of their own, a Law Enforcement officer attached to the water and sanitation department, had been hijacked in Browns Farm in Philippi. The officer was travelling in a white marked Toyota Etios sedan. As the alert went out, officers immediately went looking for the vehicle along with the K9 unit from TSU Protection Services, a division of TSU Group Holdings (Pty) Ltd. The vehicle’s installed tracker transmitted signals from the Ramaphosa informal settlement in Browns Farm.

The TSU K9 unit and Cape Town Law Enforcement officers recovered the hijacked vehicle. Photo: supplied

Officers followed the signal into the heart of the informal settlement and came across four men stripping the vehicle.

The officers gave chase but only managed to apprehend two of the suspects, while another two got away.

All four tyres had already been removed from the vehicle.

The suspects were handed over to the police at the Nyanga station.

TSU members and Law Enforcement officers recovered the hijacked state vehicle. Photo: supplied

Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Andre Traut confirmed the incident.

“The complainant alleges he was about to leave home in Sheffield Road when he was approached by two suspects who demanded his car keys and drove away with his vehicle.

“Shortly after the incident was reported, the suspects were busted while busy stripping the vehicle between the shacks in Ramaphosa informal settlement in Browns Farm,” Traut said.

The suspects, aged 23 and 30, face charges of hijacking and are expected to appear in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

African News Agency (ANA)