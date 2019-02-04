Police are warning motorists to be vigilant at petrol stations after hijackers were filmed on CCTV footage forcing two helpless women out of a car. Picture: Jack Lestrade

Cape Town - Police are warning motorists to be more alert and vigilant at petrol stations in Mitchells Plain after hijackers were filmed on CCTV footage forcing two helpless women out of a car. Cops have confirmed they are hunting for two suspects who hijacked the women at a BP Garage in Cedar Close, Westridge, on Friday at 5.20am.

Police say the two unidentified men fled with the women’s white Ford Fiesta and are still at large.

The CCTV footage of the hijacking has gone viral on social media.

Police spokesperson, Lieutenant-Colonel André Traut, says cops are aware of the incident and are hunting for the suspects.

“The circumstances surrounding a hijacking of a white Ford Fiesta are being investigated following an incident on February 1 at 5.20am in Cedar Close, Westridge, Mitchells Plain.

“Two suspects fled with the vehicle and are yet to be arrested.”

The 22-second video shows the white Ford Fiesta standing stationary at the garage near two ATMs, where a woman wearing a tank top and shorts is apparently withdrawing cash.

The footage, which is not very clear, shows a man getting in the driver’s seat.

At the same time, a man wearing a hooded jacket is seen on the right-hand side of the vehicle and a female passenger can be seen sitting in the front seat.

The second suspect climbs into the backseat while the woman in the shorts runs from the car, pointing to the car to alert staff of the hijacking.

The woman in the passenger seat, who is wearing a long skirt and jersey, is forced out of the vehicle but manages to grab her handbag before the car reverses.

The suspect in the backseat leans over and closes the door.

The woman stands, looking on in shock as the suspects drive off.

Abe Isaacs, Mitchells Plain Community Policing Forum chairman, says they’re asking motorists to be more vigilant while visiting service stations during the early hours of the morning or late night.

“The CPF condemns this hijacking and we are asking the garages to beef up security, especially at ATMs,” he says.

“The community needs to be more vigilant especially that time of the morning while using the ATM or filling up.”

