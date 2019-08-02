Four members of a crowbar gang have been caught red-handed following a police chase, two days after they robbed a house and stole the owner’s car.

Cape Town - Four members of a crowbar gang have been caught red-handed following a police chase, two days after they robbed a house and stole the owner’s car. The robbery in Strandfontein was filmed by a neighbour and the video went viral on social media.

On Monday, 29 July, the suspects were filmed by a resident in Borzoi Crescent; two men were seen rushing to a silver Toyota Etios with the registration CF 326 440.

One of the men was wearing a distinctive red glove.

The gang’s luck ran out on Wednesday when cops spotted the stolen car in Khayelitsha and gave chase.

The gang was nabbed after they crashed the car into a lamp pole in Govan Mbeki Street.

Police say the crooks changed the registration plate to CA 460 146, which they have determined to be false.

Inside the car, police found housebreaking instruments like a hammer, crowbar and screwdriver, as well as a red glove.

Police spokesperson, Siyabulela Malo, confirmed the stolen car has been linked to the Strandfontein house break-in: “Harare police can confirm that four suspects were arrested (on Wednesday) in Govan Mbeki Street, Mandela Park, Khayelitsha at 1pm after they were pursued by the police.

“According to reports, the suspects were driving a silver vehicle with a false registration and accelerated immediately when they spotted a police vehicle, which led to collision with the lamp pole.

“Police members found various housebreaking implements such as a hammer, crowbar and screwdriver.

“Further investigation has been conducted and it is revealed that the same vehicle was allegedly involved in a housebreaking that occurred in Strandfontein earlier this week.

“All four suspects, aged between 20 and 22, were arrested and are expected to make a court appearance in Khayelitsha Magistrates’ Court once charged.”

On 23 July, members of a crowbar gang were caught on video in the same street.

In this video, the crooks were in a Toyota Quantum van with tinted windows.

Someone inside the house filmed a man with a crowbar about to break the safety gate and then shouts at him and the skelm runs away.

Cops have yet to confirm whether this incident is linked to the four suspects.

