Cape Town - A cyclist, who cannot be named, had suffered a broken arm after he resisted arrest at the Silvermine section of the Table Mountain National Park (TMNP). According to a TMNP Section Ranger, the cyclist had entered Gate 1 of the Silvermine Section without paying the conservation fee or showing proof of activity permits when he was asked for them.

When TMNP rangers were informed about the incident, they investigated and discovered the cyclist could not produce his entry ticket or a valid activity permit. The confrontation escalated, causing the suspect to injure himself during the ordeal.

Statements will be taken from rangers who were at the scene and the suspect.

SANParks requests the help of anyone who might have witnessed the incident to contact the authorities on 021 422 1601.