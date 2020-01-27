Cape Town - The Democratic Alliance (DA) on Monday called for a full inquiry into the appointment of Health Minister Zweli Mkhize's niece as his chief of staff amid corruption allegations relating to her tenure at the Public Investment Corporation (PIC).
"As such, the DA will request an urgent investigation by the Public Service Commission (PSC) into her appointment. It is essential that the appointment of a family member that has been suspected of corruption is investigated thoroughly in order to ascertain whether due process relating to recruitment procedures were complied with."
The DA noted that Sibusisiwe Ngubane Zulu is alleged to have been complicit in the mismanagement and misappropriation of some R6 billion while working at the PIC, Africa's biggest investment manager.
The DA's health spokeswoman Siviwe Gwarube conceded that the allegations never led to criminal charges but said Ngubane Zulu's appointment remained troubling.
The news of her appointment comes as the official opposition party vowed to challenge plans to set up the National Health Insurance.