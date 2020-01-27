DA call for probe into appointment of Mkhize's niece fingered in misappropriation of R6bn at PIC









Minister of Health Zweli Mkhize. Picture: Nqobile Mbonambi/African News Agency(ANA) Cape Town - The Democratic Alliance (DA) on Monday called for a full inquiry into the appointment of Health Minister Zweli Mkhize's niece as his chief of staff amid corruption allegations relating to her tenure at the Public Investment Corporation (PIC). "As such, the DA will request an urgent investigation by the Public Service Commission (PSC) into her appointment. It is essential that the appointment of a family member that has been suspected of corruption is investigated thoroughly in order to ascertain whether due process relating to recruitment procedures were complied with." The DA noted that Sibusisiwe Ngubane Zulu is alleged to have been complicit in the mismanagement and misappropriation of some R6 billion while working at the PIC, Africa's biggest investment manager. The DA's health spokeswoman Siviwe Gwarube conceded that the allegations never led to criminal charges but said Ngubane Zulu's appointment remained troubling. The news of her appointment comes as the official opposition party vowed to challenge plans to set up the National Health Insurance.

On Monday, DA interim leader John Steenhuisen said the proposed model to overhaul South Africa's healthcare system and provide universal public healthcare coverage was a disaster in the making and his party would table alternative proposals for a health subsidy for all citizens that would prove more effective.

"The very last thing we need is more government control over healthcare," he said.

"What we certainly don’t need is an even larger budget under the control of a government that just can’t seem to keep their hands off the money or do the right thing."

Gwarube added that Ngubane Zulu's appointment further proved why the DA’s opposition to a National Health Insurance Board, which will be appointed by the health minister, was justified.

"Any decent governance models would dictate that appointments of a board that is set to manage a multi-billion fund should be independent of politicians. Mkhize’s brazen appointment of his family member is clearly a sign of things to come."

A spokesperson for Mkhize has defended the appointment.

African News Agency/ANA