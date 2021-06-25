DA councillor’s defence may request full withdrawal of charges

Cape Town - The defence counsel for a councillor from the Democratic Alliance (DA) has called for a “full withdrawal” of the case against their client should the investigation not be completed.

Councillor Nora Grose, 64, from Table View, appeared in the Atlantis Magistrate’s Court on Friday on charges of fraud and money laundering. She handed herself over to the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) Serious Corruption team at the Atlantis police station community centre prior to her court appearance. Grose is currently out on R10 000 bail. The media were barred from entering Grose’s court proceedings.

However, Emma Powell, the DA constituency head, Durbanville/Blaauwberg 1, said the court noted that should the final investigation not be completed by the next court date, it would consider Grose’s defence’s request for a full withdrawal of the matter. “This is a result of councillor Grose having been arrested on an ’expeditious basis’, with the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) having noted on the date of her arrest that their investigation was already at ’an advanced stage’,” Powell said. According to a statement released by Hawks spokesperson Zinzi Hani at the time, Grose allegedly facilitated the Temporary Employee/Employer Relief Scheme (TERS) funding along with the chairperson of an NGO called the South African Religious Civic Organisation.

Hani said the funds were allegedly used for personal gain. She said it was further alleged that Grose colluded with Reuben Swartz, chairperson of the same NGO, to siphon relief funds from the City of Cape Town. “The humanitarian funds valued at R170 000, which were meant for the distribution of food parcels in Atlantis, were reportedly funnelled to a church in Table View with links to some city officials,” Hani said.

Swartz was arrested in December 2020 on similar charges and released on R10 000 bail. In a statement released on Friday, GOOD secretary-general Brett Herron said he had referred this matter to the Public Protector’s Office as Grose’s legal team was being paid for by the City of Cape Town. Herron said he requested that the public protector order the City of Cape Town to withdraw its assistance and for Grose to repay the money.