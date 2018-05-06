Cape Town - The Democratic Alliance's (DA) Federal Executive will hold a press briefing to announce the next step to be taken in the Patricia de Lille matter, the party said on Monday.

The party in a brief statement said Chairperson of the FedEx James Selfe, deputy Chairpersons of Federal Council Natasha Mazzone and Thomas Walters, and DA national spokesperson Refiloe Nt’sekhe, would brief the media on the situation at the party's Federal Head Office on Tuesday.

The announcement comes hours after the embattled Cape Town mayor was slapped with fresh charges for comments she made to Eusebius McKaiser on his talk show on Radio 702 / 567 Cape Talk.

During the radio interview, McKaiser asked her if she would resign.

ALSO READ: DA seeks legal advice on De Lille

“If I hear you, you are saying, ideally I want to clear my name, Eusebius, that’s why I am going to court and if I win this battle, and when I win it because I know I’ve done nothing wrong, then the morning after I have won the court case then I will resign from the DA,” he said.

De Lille replied: “I will walk away. You summed it up correctly. Because really it is not about hanging on to... I'm serving there at the behest of the DA. The DA has gone through a process and Electoral College, they have put me into that position. I’m not representing my jacket, I’m representing the DA and, if the DA feels it wants to put someone else in that position, they are also entitled to do that.”

Natasha Mazzone, deputy chair of the DA federal council, then confirmed that a charge was brought against De Lille in terms of Section 3.5.1.2 of the DA’s constitution.

IOL