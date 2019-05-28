Western Cape Legislature. File picture: Armand Hough/African News Agency(ANA).

CAPE TOWN - The DA on Tuesday said it had decided to offer the position of chairperson of the provincial legislature's Scopa to the ANC in the province. In a statement, the party said the decision was made "in the interests of transparency, accountability, cooperative governance, and good democratic practice".

"Should the ANC accept, I trust that the party will work justly, fairly, and impartially to uphold the integrity of this crucial committee in the Western Cape Provincial Parliament in order to ensure transparent governance and accountability in our province," DA Chief Whip in the Western Cape provincial legislature, Mireille Wenger said in a statement.

The position of Scopa chair is traditionally given to a member of the opposition party. The DA currently governs the Western Cape government, with the ANC as the official opposition.

The provincial Scopa chair was previously held by Ferlon Christians of the African Christian Democratic Party.

African News Agency (ANA)