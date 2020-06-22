DA politician speaks out on sexual assault allegations against teenage son

Johannesburg - The DA Western Cape member of the provincial legislature whose teenage son is the subject of numberous allegations of sexual assault made by young women on social media says he is aware of the allegations and hopes "justice will prevail".

The politician cannot be named to protect the identity of his 17-year-old son, who is facing a sexual assault charge in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court.

At least six young girls alleged on social media that they had been abused by the politician’s son, but police said only one case was reported at the Milnerton Police Station in November last year.

The accused is due back in court in July.

In a statement released on Monday, the politician described himself as an “anti-GBV campaigner”, and said he was aware of the allegations levelled at his son on social media.

“There was a flurry of social media posts relating to all sorts of comments against my son, who is a minor.

"As a parent and anti-GBV campaigner, I am on record for fighting gender-based violence in this country and we hope that the police will do a thorough investigation to get to the bottom of this in-order for justice to prevail.

“My family and I are not above the law and as such we will appreciate a swift investigation to get this matter to finalisation,” said the father.

He said the family would not comment further on the matter and had appointed Frank Raymond to speak on the family’s behalf.

Raymond is also representing the accused in court.