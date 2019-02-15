ANC supporters protested outside the provincial legislature where Western Cape Premier Helen Zille was delivering her last state of the province address. PHOTO: Songezo Ndlendle/African News Agency (ANA)

CAPE TOWN - The staged walk-out of Premier Helen Zille’s state of the province address (Sopa) by ANC members on Friday was an act of political delinquency, the DA said.

DA Chief Whip in the Western Cape Provincial Parliament, Mark Wiley, said: “The staged walk-out of Premier Helen Zille’s state of the province address (Sopa) by Western Cape ANC members today is an act of calculated political delinquency which flouted democratic processes and is a slap in the face to the majority of the voters in this province who have voted overwhelmingly in favour of a DA-led government for over a decade.”

ANC members, led by the party’s acting provincial chairperson Khaya Magaxa, walked out during Zille's final state of the province address which took place in the Cape Town CBD.

From the beginning, Zille’s Sopa was marred by the ANC’s shouted commentary, unruly jeering, and thuggish behaviour which disrupted the crucial opportunity for the Premier to communicate the Western Cape Government’s extraordinary work over the past ten years, said Wiley in a statement.

ANC supporters came out in numbers to protest outside the provincial legislature as Zille delivered her Sopa.

“This is an act of pure ANC sabotage by political opportunists desperate to remain relevant in the Western Cape Province. Furthermore, the ‘alternative’ state of the province address given by Ebrahim Rasool on Wale street was nothing more than a disgraceful misinformation campaign fraught with ANC racial and populist rhetoric which only seeks to divide the people of our province. It must be noted that more police officers were in attendance than actual ANC activists,” he added.

African News Agency (ANA)