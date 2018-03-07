Cape Town - A 49-year-old man allegedly killed his 28-year-old stepson in self-defence.

It is believed Mario Afrikaner tried to stab his mother and stepfather with a knife and the older man defended himself and stabbed Afrikaner to death.

The incident happened on Monday just after 6:40pm in Symphony way, Delft.

The couple had been walking to the Delft Police Station to inquire about an interdict they intended taking out against Afrikaner, when he apparently followed them, begging for money.

It is believed he then stabbed the stepdad, who allegedly retaliated.

Police say they were called to the scene where ambulance teams attempted to save Afrikaner’s life.

The stepfather is expected to make his first appearance at the Bellville Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday on a charge of murder.

Captain FC van Wyk explains: “Circumstances surrounding a stabbing incident on Monday are under investigation."

“According to reports, members arrived at Symphony Way, the ambulance personnel were on the scene and indicated the 28-year-old injured person sustained two stab wounds to his upper chest area and succumbed to his injuries.

“The members followed up on information and arrested a 49-year-old man on a case of murder.”

In July 2015, Afrikaner’s brother, Shaunwick Afrikaner, who was also 28 at the time, was found hanging from a concrete fence in Blikkiesdorp.

He had committed suicide after breaking up with his girlfriend.

Daily Voice