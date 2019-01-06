George - A 12-year-old girl was critically injured and her 46-year-old father was seriously injured when a bus collided with their car as they were turning in to the Garden Route Mall on the Knysna Road in George late on Sunday morning, paramedics said.

ER24 paramedics and other services, including George fire and rescue services, arrived on the scene just before 12pm, ER24 spokesman Ross Campbell said.